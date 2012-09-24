版本:
New Issue-Newcrest sells $1 bln in two parts

Sept 24 Newcrest Finance Pty Limited 
on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes in two parts in the
144a private placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Both tranches are guaranteed by Newcrest Mining Ltd
.
    Barclays and Credit Suisse were the active joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NEWCREST FINANCE PTY LIMITED 

TRANCHE 1 NEW ISSUE
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.2 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.419   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.272 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 255 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2 REOPENING
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2041
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100.799  FIRST PAY   11/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.693 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 280 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

