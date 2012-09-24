New Issue-Newcrest sells $1 bln in two parts

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 Newcrest Finance Pty Limited on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Both tranches are guaranteed by Newcrest Mining Ltd . Barclays and Credit Suisse were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEWCREST FINANCE PTY LIMITED TRANCHE 1 NEW ISSUE AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.2 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.419 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.272 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 255 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS TRANCHE 2 REOPENING AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.799 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.693 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 280 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.