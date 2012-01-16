UPDATE 1-New Dawn says mining resumes at Zimbabwe gold mine

Jan 16 New Dawn Mining said mining has resumed at its Turk and Angelus mine in Zimbabwe a week after work was halted at the site by some underground workers.

The junior gold company, which has five mines in Zimbabwe, said the disruption has resulted in minimal impact to gold production at the mine.

The company aims to produce 60,000 ounces of gold annually by end of 2012.

New Dawn's shares closed at C$1.04 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.