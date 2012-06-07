UPDATE 2-Newedge's metals head Mike Frawley leaves

By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, June 7 Newedge Group global head of
metals Mike Frawley has left the broker and is joining Jefferies
Group Inc, market sources told Reuters.
Frawley resigned on Wednesday and is heading to Jefferies
Bache, a clearing member of the London Metal Exchange, a senior
executive at a rival broker told Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Newedge, one of the world's largest
futures brokerages and a joint venture between two of France's
largest banks, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale
, confirmed his departure. It is also a ring dealing
member of the LME.
John Fay, who is global head of fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC), will assume Frawley's responsibilities, the
Newedge spokeswoman said.
"As the most highly regarded metal teams globally, we
continue to compete hard in the market for talent to enhance our
team's capabilities even further," she said.
Frawley's new role at Jefferies Bache, a relative newcomer
to metals brokerage, is not known.
New York-based Jefferies made its first foray into the
market last year when it bought Prudential Financial's
Prudential Bache commodities and financial derivatives business.
The division was renamed Jefferies Bache.
But it has ambitions to expand - it took a look at MF Global
Holdings Ltd days before the broker-dealer collapsed
last October, but walked away from a deal due to the high risks.
Reports have also said it is interested in buying the failed
broker's precious metals assets.
Frawley, who had been with Newedge and its previous guises
as Carr Futures and Calyon Financial for at least 10 years, is
not the first executive to be wooed by Newedge's new rival.
Former Chief Executive Patrice Blanc was hired by Jefferies
in October 2010 to start the futures business and was appointed
chairman and CEO of Jefferies Bache after the Bache acquisition.
But his exit comes at a tough time for Newedge's co-owners
as French banks seek to cut their exposure to dollar financing,
reduce debt and boost their capital ratios amid concern about
the euro-zone debt crisis.
Low interest rates have also hit futures brokerages' profits
and stiff competition among brokers has hurt commission and
execution fees.
Jefferies declined to comment.