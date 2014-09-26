MOVES-Newedge names Jamie Gavin as institutional OTC clearing sales head

Sept 26 Newedge, a derivatives broker owned by Societe Generale, appointed Jamie Gavin as head of institutional OTC clearing sales, UK.

Gavin will work to develop OTC clearing proposition with Newedge's product development, operations and technology teams.

He will report to Will Davies, head of institutional & PTG sales, UK.

Prior to Newedge, Gavin worked at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)