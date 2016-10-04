Sharpie-maker Newell to sell 10 pct of business

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid food containers, said it would sell about 10 percent of its business portfolio which had sales of about $1.5 billion last year.
The company also said it would simplify its operating structures by consolidating its 32 business units to 16, including the creation of a new global online business.
The company said it was sharpening its strategic focus following its $15.4 billion acquisition of the maker of Yankee Candle and Crock-Pot cookware, Jarden Corp, in April, which added about 120 brands to Newell's portfolio.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Martina D'Couto)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.