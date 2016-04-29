Newell Brands reports 4 percent rise in quarterly sales

April 29 Newell Brands Inc, which makes Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid food containers, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by growth across most of its businesses.

However, the company's net income fell to $40.5 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $54.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Newell Brands completed the acquisition of Jarden Corp, which owns kitchen appliances maker Sunbeam, for more than $15 billion earlier this month.

Revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $1.26 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)