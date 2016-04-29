UPDATE 2-Demand for pens to prams drives Newell Brands' sales

* 1st-qtr EPS $0.40 vs est. $0.37

* Sales rise 4 pct to $1.31 bln

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds CEO comments, details; updates shares)

April 29 Newell Brands Inc, which owns more than 160 brands including Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid food containers, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly sales as more customers bought its products ranging from pens to prams.

Shares of the company rose as much as 8 percent to $46.90 in morning trading on Friday.

Newell said it plans to offload a number of businesses with annual revenue of $250 million-$300 million in the next two to three years, the majority of which will be from the Jarden portfolio.

The company, previously known as Newell Rubbermaid, bought Jarden Corp for more than $15 billion in April to gain more leverage with retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp.

The deal added about 120 brands to Newell's portfolio, including Sunbeam appliances, Yankee Candle and Crock-Pot cookware.

The company also said its immediate goal was to get its debt ratio within the targeted range and free up cash to fund growth.

"As we get through the first couple of years where we're paying down debt, we're going to become more acquisitive," Chief Executive Michael Polk told Reuters.

Total sales rose to $1.31 billion from $1.26 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, helped partly by its business that makes Elmer's glue and Paper Mate pens.

Sales in the baby and parenting category rose 9.2 percent on strong demand for car seats and for products sold under the Graco and Baby Jogger brands, the company said.

Newell said it expected core sales growth of 3-4 percent for the year ending Dec. 31.

Net income dropped 25 percent to $40.5 million, or 15 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company's earnings rose 17.6 percent to 40 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)