Newell Rubbermaid names new CFO

* Appoints company veteran Doug Martin as CFO
* Martin replaces Juan Figuereo
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Consumer goods maker Newell
Rubbermaid Inc said it has named company veteran Doug
Martin as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Juan
Figuereo.
Martin, 49, is a 25-year veteran of the company and most
recently served as deputy chief financial officer. He is
credited for streamlining the company's cost structure.
Before being promoted as the deputy CFO, he had held several
other positions at Newell. At at one point, he had the financial
responsibility for Newell Consumer, the company's largest
operating group. In a different role, he helped steer a
turnaround of Newell's office products business.
The maker of Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid storage said
Figuereo, who joined Newell in 2009, will remain with the
company for the next few months to help with the transition. He
is on the board of PVH Corp.