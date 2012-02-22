Newell sets sites on where its brands can grow

* New CEO lays out plan focused on top brands

* Growth in emerging markets critical to success

* Company still has some businesses that could be sold

By Jessica Wohl

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb 22 Newell Rubbermaid Inc is placing bets on $7,500 Parker pens and eco-friendly janitors' buckets as it tries to grow in emerging markets.

Newell is focusing on countries such as Brazil and China after years of trimming costs and improving margins gave it the ability to even think about putting such a growth plan into place. The ideas discussed on Wednesday by President and Chief Executive Michael Polk mark a transformation at Newell, best known by many for its Rubbermaid storage containers.

"We had great brands but we weren't really unlocking their full potential," said Polk, who became CEO in July after serving on Newell's board for two years. "The more I dig, the more convinced I am that we have a lot of opportunity to grow."

The company's conglomerate structure is already being overhauled into a split focus on consumer products and professional goods. A mix of 13 business units has been pared down to nine, and 500 of about 20,000 jobs were eliminated.

After shedding some of its more commoditized goods such as shelving and wooden pencils, there are still some smaller businesses that bring in $100 million to $200 million of annual revenue that could be sold, Polk said in an interview at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York, or CAGNY, conference held in Boca Raton, Fla. He declined to identify the businesses.

For now, Newell has honed in on businesses that will be the main drivers of growth, particularly in emerging markets, splitting its goods into three tiers.

Areas where Newell wants to "win bigger" include a variety of items from pens to janitors' mop buckets.

A growing middle class wants its children to have a better education, which can drive growth of items such as Paper Mate pens. Right now, 75 percent of Newell's so-called "everyday writing" revenue comes from areas that only include 13 percent of the world's students, such as the United States and Western Europe. The Sharpie marker brand is only accessible to 15 percent of the world right now, Polk said.

Meanwhile, workers who want to celebrate their success can do so with a fancy pen, such as the Parker Duofold Golden Dragon which sells for about $7,500 in China.

"Parker is on fire" in countries such as China, Polk said.

The growth of cities such as Shanghai and Sao Paulo can also push growth of commercial products. Newell's professional goods include Lenox metal saws used in construction, as well as Rubbermaid mop buckets that have a filter to clean the used water so that it can be re-used.

But products such as storage containers and Calphalon cookware are now considered by the company to be "win where we are" items. Newell will not try to bring them into new international markets but will keep them where they are already solid brands and still try to grow ahead of competitors.

Lastly there are items for "incubation," as Polk described the decision to invest in products such as Graco and Aprica baby gear and Endicia mail software that are a small part of Newell's $5.86 billion in sales now but could grow with better resources.

Newell already said it expects core sales, which exclude the impact of currency exchange rates, to rise 2 percent to 3 percent this year, while earnings per share should rise 3 percent to 6 percent.

Longer term, it expects core sales growth of 4 percent and earnings per share growth of as much as 6 percent to 9 percent once all of its plans are in place, Polk said.

Newell already said its new structure should save it about $90 million to $100 million, and carried charges of a similar amount. A new IBM contract buying partnership should save it another $50 million by the end of 2013, Polk said.

Other plans include moving some jobs, such as certain marketing and selling tasks, from developed markets to emerging ones, said Polk, who said he spends 40 percent to 50 percent of his time traveling to markets such as China and Latin America.

Polk, who joined Newell after years at companies such as Unilever and Kraft Foods Inc, said that he does not know whether the changes will include more job cuts.