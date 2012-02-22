Newell sets sites on where its brands can grow

* New CEO lays out plan focused on top brands
* Growth in emerging markets critical to success
* Company still has some businesses that could be sold
By Jessica Wohl
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb 22 Newell Rubbermaid
Inc is placing bets on $7,500 Parker pens and
eco-friendly janitors' buckets as it tries to grow in emerging
markets.
Newell is focusing on countries such as Brazil and China
after years of trimming costs and improving margins gave it the
ability to even think about putting such a growth plan into
place. The ideas discussed on Wednesday by President and Chief
Executive Michael Polk mark a transformation at Newell, best
known by many for its Rubbermaid storage containers.
"We had great brands but we weren't really unlocking their
full potential," said Polk, who became CEO in July after serving
on Newell's board for two years. "The more I dig, the more
convinced I am that we have a lot of opportunity to grow."
The company's conglomerate structure is already being
overhauled into a split focus on consumer products and
professional goods. A mix of 13 business units has been pared
down to nine, and 500 of about 20,000 jobs were eliminated.
After shedding some of its more commoditized goods such as
shelving and wooden pencils, there are still some smaller
businesses that bring in $100 million to $200 million of annual
revenue that could be sold, Polk said in an interview at the
Consumer Analyst Group of New York, or CAGNY, conference held in
Boca Raton, Fla. He declined to identify the businesses.
For now, Newell has honed in on businesses that will be the
main drivers of growth, particularly in emerging markets,
splitting its goods into three tiers.
Areas where Newell wants to "win bigger" include a variety
of items from pens to janitors' mop buckets.
A growing middle class wants its children to have a better
education, which can drive growth of items such as Paper Mate
pens. Right now, 75 percent of Newell's so-called "everyday
writing" revenue comes from areas that only include 13 percent
of the world's students, such as the United States and Western
Europe. The Sharpie marker brand is only accessible to 15
percent of the world right now, Polk said.
Meanwhile, workers who want to celebrate their success can
do so with a fancy pen, such as the Parker Duofold Golden Dragon
which sells for about $7,500 in China.
"Parker is on fire" in countries such as China, Polk
said.
The growth of cities such as Shanghai and Sao Paulo can also
push growth of commercial products. Newell's professional goods
include Lenox metal saws used in construction, as well as
Rubbermaid mop buckets that have a filter to clean the used
water so that it can be re-used.
But products such as storage containers and Calphalon
cookware are now considered by the company to be "win where we
are" items. Newell will not try to bring them into new
international markets but will keep them where they are already
solid brands and still try to grow ahead of competitors.
Lastly there are items for "incubation," as Polk described
the decision to invest in products such as Graco and Aprica baby
gear and Endicia mail software that are a small part of Newell's
$5.86 billion in sales now but could grow with better resources.
Newell already said it expects core sales, which exclude the
impact of currency exchange rates, to rise 2 percent to 3
percent this year, while earnings per share should rise 3
percent to 6 percent.
Longer term, it expects core sales growth of 4 percent and
earnings per share growth of as much as 6 percent to 9 percent
once all of its plans are in place, Polk said.
Newell already said its new structure should save it about
$90 million to $100 million, and carried charges of a similar
amount. A new IBM contract buying partnership should save it
another $50 million by the end of 2013, Polk said.
Other plans include moving some jobs, such as certain
marketing and selling tasks, from developed markets to emerging
ones, said Polk, who said he spends 40 percent to 50 percent of
his time traveling to markets such as China and Latin America.
Polk, who joined Newell after years at companies such as
Unilever and Kraft Foods Inc, said
that he does not know whether the changes will include more job
cuts.