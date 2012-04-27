UPDATE 2-Newell profit surprises; shares up

* Q1 EPS $0.33 tops Wall Street estimates of $0.31

April 27 Newell Rubbermaid Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by strong sales in emerging markets, sending its shares up 4 percent.

The maker of Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid storage containers has also benefited from a string of cost-cutting measures in recent months, cutting the number of global business units to nine from 13 and consolidating its manufacturing plants and distribution centers.

Net income rose to $79.3 million, or 27 cents a share in the first quarter, from $75.7 million, or 25 cents a share a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring-related costs, earnings were 33 cents a share. On that basis, analysts were looking for a profit of 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newell, whose other products include Graco strollers, Calphalon cookware and Paper Mate pens, said its sales rose 4.6 percent to $1.33 billion, while analysts had expected $1.3 billion.

Core sales rose nearly 3.5 percent in developed markets and more than 14 percent emerging markets.

The company also stood by its full-year forecast calling for earnings of $1.63 a share to $1.69 a share, excluding restructuring costs. Analysts on average had forecast $1.68 a share.

Newell shares were up 72 cents at $18.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.