Newell quarterly profit rises; Latin American business strong

Oct 25 Newell Rubbermaid Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by tight cost controls and strength in its Latin American business.

The maker of Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid storage containers said its third-quarter net income rose to $193.3 million, or 66 cents a share, from $108.3 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, tax benefits and a gain from the sale of its hardware business, the company earned 52 cents a share.