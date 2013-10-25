版本:
Newell quarterly profit rises; Latin American business strong

Oct 25 Newell Rubbermaid Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by tight cost controls and strength in its Latin American business.

The maker of Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid storage containers said its third-quarter net income rose to $193.3 million, or 66 cents a share, from $108.3 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, tax benefits and a gain from the sale of its hardware business, the company earned 52 cents a share.
