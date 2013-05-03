版本:
BRIEF-Newell CEO sees impact from Office Depot-OfficeMax deal

May 3 Newell Rubbermaid Inc : * CEO: "we expect a pretty significant liquidation of retailer inventory to

occur shortly after the Office Depot OfficeMax Inc deal

closes" * CEO says started raising prices of some products starting late Q1
