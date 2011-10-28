UPDATE 3-Newell eyes savings with new structure; shares up

* Still sees FY adj EPS $1.55-$1.62 vs Street view $1.55

* To move to 2 operating groups, 9 global business units

* Q3 adj EPS 45 cts vs Wall Street view 43 cts

* Shares up 12.2 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comments, share move, byline)

By Phil Wahba

Oct 28 Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL.N) is simplifying its structure to squeeze out savings and focus more on its high-growth businesses and markets, and shares of the maker of Rubbermaid containers and Sharpie pens rose more than 12 percent.

The new structure, effective on Jan. 1, will reduce the number of operating groups to two from three, with one for consumers and the other for the professional market. Newell will also consolidate its manufacturing plants and distribution centers.

The company also said on Friday that it was reducing the number of global business units to nine from 13.

Analysts applauded the quick action by Newell's chief executive officer, who took up the job last summer.

"New CEO Mike Polk is starting to make his mark," BMO Capital Markets analyst Connie Maneaty wrote in a research note.

The company also reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit and affirmed its full-year outlook.

Newell's sales grew far more quickly in Latin America and Asia than in North America, and its tools and professional products handily outstripped home products and office supplies.

Latin American sales only made up a small fraction of its overall business, but rose 18.4 percent in the third quarter. Total net sales rose 5.8 percent to $1.55 billion, helped in part by favorable currency changes.

Savings from the restructuring will go to building up areas of growth.

"I'm confident we will generate savings quickly," Polk told analysts on a conference call.

At the same time, Polk warned investors that the company did not expect much help from the overall economy.

"We are building our plans assuming that we have to deal with another very tough year in 2012," he said.

Newell hired Polk, a former Unilever (ULVR.L) executive, to tap his marketing experience to boost its own brands globally. [ID:nN1E75M1O]

The new structure will result in 500 layoffs, primarily white-collar jobs. The company had 19,400 employees as of December.

The moves will lead to charges of $90 million to $100 million by the end of 2012, and savings of roughly the same amount in the next 12 to 18 months.

Newell suffered in the third quarter from rising product costs that it could not offset with higher prices. Gross margin fell 1 percentage point to 37.4 percent.

Still, the company, whose other products include Graco strollers, Calphalon cookware and Paper Mate pens, has benefited from a move away from commoditized, lower-margin product categories like shelving and wooden pencils.

Newell reported a net loss of $177.6 million, or 61 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a year-earlier net profit of $28.3 million, or 9 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 45 cents per share, beating Wall Street forecasts of 43 cents.

Newell still expects to earn $1.55 to $1.62 per share this year, excluding one-time items, while Wall Street analysts were expecting $1.55, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also still sees sales up 1 percent to 3 percent for 2011, net of any currency effect.

Shares of Newell were up 12.2 percent at $15.51 in morning trading. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)