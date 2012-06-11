版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 04:19 BJT

New Issue-Newell Rubbermaid sells $500 mln notes in 2 parts

JUNE 11 Newell Rubbermaid Inc on Monday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    JP Morgan and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NEWELL RUBBERMAID 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2 PCT       MATURITY    06/15/2015   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.682   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012   	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 2.11 PCT     SETTLEMENT  06/14/2012  	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 175 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4 PCT       MATURITY    06/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.682   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012   	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.039 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/14/2012  	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 245 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐