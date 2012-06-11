New Issue-Newell Rubbermaid sells $500 mln notes in 2 parts

JUNE 11 Newell Rubbermaid Inc on Monday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEWELL RUBBERMAID TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.682 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.11 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.682 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.039 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS