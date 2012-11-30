New Issue - Newell Rubbermaid sells $350 mln in notes

Nov 30 Newell Rubbermaid Inc on Thursday sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. Barclays Capital and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEWELL RUBBERMAID AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2.05 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.887 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.074 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS