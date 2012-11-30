版本:
New Issue - Newell Rubbermaid sells $350 mln in notes

Nov 30 Newell Rubbermaid Inc on Thursday
sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    Barclays Capital and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NEWELL RUBBERMAID

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 2.05 PCT    MATURITY    12/01/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.887   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 2.074 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 145 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

