REFILE-UPDATE1-Newfield, Tesoro ink 18,000 bpd crude supply deaL

* Newfield will supply Tesoro's Salt Lake City refinery

* Tesoro to expand refinery crude capacity by 7 percent

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. crude oil producer Newfield Exploration on Monday signed a seven-year agreement with U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Inc. to supply crude to its Salt Lake City refinery after expansion of crude throughput is completed in 2013. .

Under the terms of the deal, Tesoro will get 18,000 barrels per day of black-wax and yellow-wax crude oil from Newfield's holdings in the neighboring Uinta Basin.

Tesoro will increase the amount of black-wax and yellow-wax crude it can run to 21,000 bpd at the refinery, an increase of more than 100 percent. The refinery is currently rated at 58,000 barrels per day.

The refiner said it would invest $180 million to expand the capacity by 7 percent. The project includes capital for conversion unit upgrades designed to increase production of clean products -- like gasoline and diesel -- by three percent.

The project will be done in two phases -- 2013 and 2014 -- and payback will be in less than two years, Tesoro said.

Newfield did not give a crude oil price in the contract but said it was not materially different than other agreements with area refiners, including Tesoro.

In 2011, Newfield estimates it will produce about 7 million barrels of oil equivalent from the basin, which holds about 32 percent of its proved reserves and about 22 percent of its total production.

Black wax in particular is specific to the Uinta Basin and is priced at about a $10 discount to U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate , according to company posted prices.

It has an API gravity of about 34 percent and 0.09 percent sulfur.

After processing, it produces more than 70 percent of a distillates such as gas oil and diesel as well as small amount of naphtha.