REFILE-UPDATE1-Newfield, Tesoro ink 18,000 bpd crude supply deaL

* Newfield will supply Tesoro's Salt Lake City refinery
* Tesoro to expand refinery crude capacity by 7 percent
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. crude oil producer
Newfield Exploration on Monday signed a seven-year
agreement with U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Inc. to supply
crude to its Salt Lake City refinery after expansion of crude
throughput is completed in 2013. .
Under the terms of the deal, Tesoro will get 18,000 barrels
per day of black-wax and yellow-wax crude oil from Newfield's
holdings in the neighboring Uinta Basin.
Tesoro will increase the amount of black-wax and yellow-wax
crude it can run to 21,000 bpd at the refinery, an increase of
more than 100 percent. The refinery is currently rated at
58,000 barrels per day.
The refiner said it would invest $180 million to expand the
capacity by 7 percent. The project includes capital for
conversion unit upgrades designed to increase production of
clean products -- like gasoline and diesel -- by three
percent.
The project will be done in two phases -- 2013 and 2014 --
and payback will be in less than two years, Tesoro said.
Newfield did not give a crude oil price in the contract but
said it was not materially different than other agreements with
area refiners, including Tesoro.
In 2011, Newfield estimates it will produce about 7 million
barrels of oil equivalent from the basin, which holds about 32
percent of its proved reserves and about 22 percent of its
total production.
Black wax in particular is specific to the Uinta Basin and
is priced at about a $10 discount to U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate , according to company posted prices.
It has an API gravity of about 34 percent and 0.09 percent
sulfur.
After processing, it produces more than 70 percent of a
distillates such as gas oil and diesel as well as small amount
of naphtha.