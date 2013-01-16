REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Newfield Exploration: Barclays raises to overweight

Jan 16 Jan 16 : * Newfield Exploration Co : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight; price target to $35 from $29 * WPX Energy Inc : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight; price target to $16 from $18 * Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises price target to $99 from $85; rating overweight * Apache Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $114 from $117; rating overweight * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to C$35 from C$36; rating overweight * Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to C$21 from C$22; rating equal weight * Devon Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $59 from $61; rating equal weight * Encana Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $18 from $19; rating equal weight * EOG Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $161 from $144; rating overweight * Meg Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to C$44 from C$47; rating overweight * Noble Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $132 from $129; rating overweight * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises price target to $95 from $94; rating equal weight * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Barclays raises price target to $121 from $109; rating equal weight * Qep Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $38 from $35; rating overweight * Range Resources Corp : Barclays raises price target to $52 from $47; rating equal weight * Southwestern Energy Co : Barclays raises price target to $29 from $28; rating equal weight * Ultra Petroleum Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $12 from $13; rating underweight

