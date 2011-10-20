Newfield Exploration shares fall on weak Q3

* Q3 rev $628 mln vs est $700.3 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $1.04 vs est. $1.16

* Shares down 18 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co dipped 18 percent to their lowest in nearly two years, a day after the independent oil and gas company posted quarterly results below expectations on higher expenses.

S&P downgraded its rating on Newfield to "buy" from "strong buy" while UBS cut its price target on the stock.

Third-quarter revenue rose 40 percent to $628 million.

Adjusted profit was $1.04 per share.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 on revenue of $700.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating expenses rose 48 percent to $450 million.

The company's shares were trading down 17 percent at $34.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)