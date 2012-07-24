Newfield Exploration profit falls on lower gas prices

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
* Q2 adj EPS $0.61
* Q2 rev up marginally to $628 mln
July 24 Oil and gas producer Newfield Exploration Co's second-quarter profit fell nearly 40 percent on weak natural gas prices.
Natural gas prices have fallen 46 percent in the April-June quarter to average $2.4 per million British thermal unit from a year earlier.
The company's net income fell to $135 million, or $1 per share, from $219 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.
Excluding items, it earned 61 cents per share.
Revenue at Newfield, which has been ramping up oil production since 2009, rose marginally to $628 million.
Analysts had expected the Houston-based company to earn 65 cents per share, on revenue of $673.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company last week raised its full-year production forecast on positive results from key acreages.
Newfield shares fell over 1 percent in extended trade on Tuesday. They closed at $30.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.