2012年 10月 16日

BRIEF-New Frontier Media jumps in premarket; to be acquired by LFP broadcasting

NEW YORK Oct 16 New Frontier Media Inc : * Jumps 51.5 percent to $1.97 in premarket; to be acquired by LFP broadcasting for about $33 million

