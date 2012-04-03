版本:
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

New Frontier Media to evaluate strategic alternatives

April 3 New Frontier Media said it has hired Avondale Partners as financial advisor to examine strategic alternatives.

The company had earlier constituted a special committee of independent directors to evaluate unsolicited acquisition bids that it had received last month.

In March, New Frontier said it received unsolicited acquisitions bids from Manwin Holding SARL to acquire shares of the company for $1.50 per share in cash, and from Longkloof Limited.

Shares of the company, which is engaged in transactional television and movie distribution, were up more than 18 percent after the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at $1.60 on Nasdaq.

