New Frontier Media to evaluate strategic alternatives

April 3 New Frontier Media said it has
hired Avondale Partners as financial advisor to examine
strategic alternatives.
The company had earlier constituted a special committee of
independent directors to evaluate unsolicited acquisition bids
that it had received last month.
In March, New Frontier said it received unsolicited
acquisitions bids from Manwin Holding SARL to acquire shares of
the company for $1.50 per share in cash, and from Longkloof
Limited.
Shares of the company, which is engaged in transactional
television and movie distribution, were up more than 18 percent
after the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at $1.60 on Nasdaq.