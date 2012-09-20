New Gold expects British Columbia project to start production in 2017

Sept 20 New Gold Inc said the Blackwater gold project in central British Columbia is expected to begin production in 2017 and estimated average annual gold production of 507,000 ounces over the initial 15 years of mine life.

New Gold, which acquired Blackwater in June 2011, said the mine is likely to produce 2.04 million ounces of silver annually during the period, according to a preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

A PEA includes inferred mineral resources.

The project's net present value (NPV) is between $1.1 billion and $2.9 billion, according to the preliminary study.

The estimated development capital costs for the project is $1.81 billion, said New Gold.

The mid-tier Canadian miner said total cash costs are estimated to be C$13.01 per tonne milled, or $543 per ounce sold, over the project's life.

New Gold, which has a market value of C$5.62 billion, expects Blackwater to generate 500 permanent jobs on the start of production.

The company, which adopted a new shareholder rights plan in March, said it would now begin the permitting process and expects to receive environmental assessment approval in the second half of 2014.

The company, with assets in the United States, Mexico and Australia, said the project has access to low-cost hydroelectric power and will require the construction of a 133-kilometer transmission line.

Shares of New Gold closed at C$12.14 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.