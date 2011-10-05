UPDATE 5-New Hope explores sale, could be $5 bln

* Shares jump 15 pct, values company at over $5 bln
* Xstrata eyeing New Hope, media reports say
* Sale may test Australia's openness to foreign owner
(Adds banker comment on European interest)
By Michael Smith
SYDNEY, Oct 5 Australian coalminer New Hope Corp
put itself up for auction on Wednesday after receiving
several bid approaches, sending its market value surging 15
percent to almost A$5.1 billion.
The group said the approaches were informal and it would
invite selected parties to bid, starting a process that could
test Australia's openness to foreign mine owners.
New Hope would not name the interested parties. Analysts
said firms in rapidly growing China and India were most likely
among them although industry officials in India said New Hope
might be too expensive for an Indian company to acquire.
A takeover of New Hope, which has its own port, would be the
latest in a string of deals in Australia's coal sector,
reflecting demand to feed Asia's strong growth.
The firm's shares rose 81 cents to A$6.10, valuing the
company at A$5.1 billion ($4.8 billion), after touching a record
high of A$6.50 early in the trading session.
New Hope Chairman Robert Millner hinted that New Hope could
be a reluctant target, but the company was obligated to explore
any deal that would give shareholders best value. The company
has A$1.5 billion on its balance sheet and does not need a
partner to fund its current expansion programme.
"We have not been out shopping the company. We are going
down this path purely because we have had these approaches from
numerous third parties," Millner told Reuters.
He said they were "preliminary and incomplete proposals."
New Hope's open-cut New Acland mine, west of Brisbane,
produces thermal coal used in power plants. New Hope sells about
65 percent of its coal overseas and the remaining to the
domestic market. It exports via its own port at the Port of
Brisbane.
A potential buyer could be China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co
, which earlier this year unsuccessfully bid for
Australia's Whitehaven Coal .
Murray Bailey, the managing director of Yanzhou's Australian
operations, Yancoal, is a former chief operations officer at New
Hope.
London-based bankers said that Anglo-Swiss
miner Xstrata Plc , its peer Anglo American
and commodity trader and miner Glencore might
also be interested in New Hope.
"This is a region of the world where Xstrata is a major
player and the product is important to them," one of the bankers
said, although he added that he was not aware that any of those
companies had appointed banks to work on a potential bid.
Indian firms like GVK Power & Infrastructure and
Adani have also been active in Australia.
Australia has scrutinised foreign bids very closely in
recent years, especially those from state-linked Asian firms,
and has at times rejected them or imposed strict conditions.
New Hope is 59.7 percent owned by diversified investor
Washington H Soul Pattinson , where Millner is also the
chairman.
Millner said the two companies would consider the bids
together. Soul Pattinson shares rose 9 percent to A$13.75.
New Hope had been talking to the interested parties for four
to five months and would look at setting up a data room after
indicative proposals came in within the next two months, he
said.
"As there has been more and more interest we decided this
was the best and fairest way to go down this process," he said.
Few independent coal miners remain in the Australian sector
following a wave of consolidation.
"Clearly, as large shareholders, we see value in the stock.
There is significant value in the company beyond just its coal
mines, as it owns the port, a significant land bank as well as
other listed investments and a significant amount of cash on the
balance sheet," Perpetual portfolio manager James Bruce said.
Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal won over
Australia's Macarthur Coal with a sweetened A$4.9
billion offer in late August.
New Hope acquired Northern Energy this year after
failing to secure a bid for Macarthur last year.
($1 = 1.06 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Mark
Bendeich, Matt Driskill and David Jones)