China's New Hope Grp to set up overseas investment fund

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, European bonds unnerved by French politics
HONG KONG Nov 16 New Hope Group Co Ltd , China's largest private agricultural conglomerate, will set up an overseas fund this month with a focus on agricultural investments in China and abroad, President Liu Yonghao said on Wednesday.
Confirmed international investors of the fund, which would be managed by New Hope Group, included Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, New York-listed Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd , Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the China Overseas Investment Summit.
Details of the fund would be announced during the launch ceremony on Nov. 21 in Beijing, he added.
New Hope, China's largest animal feed mill owner, is the parent of Shenzhen-listed Sichuan New Hope Agribusiness Co Ltd . (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will probably go on strike as negotiations mediated by the Chilean government are not progressing well, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed robbers attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.