Amazon to build distribution centers in New Jersey

May 30 Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc
will build two distribution centers in New Jersey, provided it
gets sufficient economic incentives from the state, Governor
Chris Christie said on Wednesday.
The Republican governor said in a statement the distribution
centers would require at least $130 million of capital
investment and create "several thousand quality jobs for our
families, including plans for over 1,500 full-time jobs, as well
as thousands of full-time temporary, seasonal and construction
jobs."
"The investment commitment is contingent on the receipt of
economic development incentives that make such investment
economically viable for both the State of New Jersey and the
company," Christie said in the statement.
Amazon officials were not immediately available for comment.
Amazon has yet to decide where the new centers would be
located, according to the governor's spokesman, Kevin Roberts.
If the distribution centers are built, Amazon has agreed to
collect state sales taxes on purchases from New Jersey residents
by July 1, 2013 - or earlier if a federal law is enacted
requiring it to do so, according to the statement.
E-commerce companies, including Amazon, often do not collect
state sales taxes unless they have a physical presence in a
state. More states are hoping that tax revenue from Internet
sales will help them fill budget holes..
A spokeswoman for the New Jersey Economic Development
Authority was not immediately available to say what kinds of
incentives, such as tax credits, Amazon might be offered.