UPDATE 1-New Jersey natgas co shuts lines to devastated parts

By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK Nov 1 New Jersey Natural Gas
o n T hursday shut down part of its pipeline system that serves
the state's barrier islands, one of the areas most damaged by
Hurricane Sandy's high winds and storm surge.
The company was able to assess damages only in the last 24
hours, after the storm hit land on Monday, and found damaged
pipelines flaring natural gas from broken ends.
"Literally digging through rubble, we have found some of our
exposed, broken pipes with flare-ups on the ends of them," said
Micah Rasmussen, a spokesman.
Trees fell on the pipelines, houses came off foundations and
took the pipes with them, and water damaged the valves,
Rasmussen said.
The shut-off of gas to homes comes just as the winter
heating season approaches. The fuel is used to heat more than
half of U.S. homes.
"We did everything we could to avoid this," Rasmussen said.
"We literally have only gotten into some of these spots in the
last 24 hours to see the full scope of the devastation. It's
much worse than anyone could have imagined."
The company could not immediately say how long it would take
to make repairs.
The affected areas are the barrier islands south of Johnson
Street in Bay Head to Seaside Park, as well as Long Beach
Island, an area devastated by the storm.
The last flare-up was reported in Brick Township, New
Jersey, the company said, which was "made safe" on Thursday
morning.
Approximately 28,000 customers are affected.
More than 1,300 leaks have been reported in the past three
days, all brought under control.
"We made the determination once we got on the ground that we
could not fight this leak by leak," Rasmussen said.
The company sources its gas from major pipelines that send
gas from producing regions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and other
gas basins into U.S. Northeast markets.
Some of the pipelines that run into the area are Spectra
Energy's Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline and
Algonquin Gas Transmission, NiSource's Columbia Gas
Transmission Co, Williams Cos Transco Pipeline and
Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.