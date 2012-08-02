New Jersey pension system earns 2.26 percent in 2012

Aug 2 New Jersey's $69.9 billion public pension
system returned 2.26 percent in fiscal year 2012, falling short
of its 7.95 percent assumed rate of return, the state said on
Thursday.
The results, which the state stressed were preliminary, were
released at a meeting of the New Jersey State Investment
Council.
As state public pension funds across the United States began
reporting their results for fiscal year 2012, many have largely
missed their assumed rates of return compared with strong
performances the year before. In the last 12 months, U.S. stock
losses, combined with record-low interest rates, took a toll on
the yield of financial assets.
Investments similar to that of the New Jersey pension fund,
which the state uses as a weighted benchmark, returned just .25
percent in fiscal year 2012, which ended June 30, the state
said.
In July, the $233 billion California Public Employees
Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public pension fund,
reported a 1 percent return for the year ended June 30, far
below CalPERS' 7.5 percent target.
The $150.6 billion California Teachers pension fund, or
CalSTRS, earned 1.8 percent. Various New York City pension funds
reported an annual return of 1.7 percent, while Florida's $122.7
billion fund grew just 0.29 percent.
In New Jersey, the state's five main pension funds cover
retirement benefits for about 769,000 participants.
The council is considering on Thursday several major
possible investments, including putting $600 million into
separate accounts at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group,
a publicly traded hedge fund that also manages money for pension
funds in California and Massachusetts.