Moody's: legalized online gaming in N.J. a boost for casinos

Feb 28 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said legalization of Internet gaming in New Jersey is credit positive for the Atlantic City casino industry.

Moody's said licenses to offer Internet gaming will be limited to Atlantic City's existing casino operators and their partners, and it will attract more players to the city.

The law also allows New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement "to reach agreements with other states to expand the pool of players," Moody's said.
