Moody's: legalized online gaming in N.J. a boost for casinos

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 28 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said legalization of Internet gaming in New Jersey is credit positive for the Atlantic City casino industry.
Moody's said licenses to offer Internet gaming will be limited to Atlantic City's existing casino operators and their partners, and it will attract more players to the city.
The law also allows New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement "to reach agreements with other states to expand the pool of players," Moody's said.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.