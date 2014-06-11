版本:
2014年 6月 12日

BRIEF-U.S. judge denies NewLead Holdings a preliminary injunction vs Ironridge

June 11 NewLead Holdings Ltd : * U.S. judge denies NewLead Holdings Ltd a preliminary injunction to

stop ironridge global IV from obtaining more NewLead shares to satisfy

various liabilities -- court ruling * U.S. district judge william pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order

because he lacks personal jurisdiction over ironridge * Pauley says even if jurisdiction existed, NewLead has not shown it deserves

preliminary relief * Pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order dated June 3, and closes

case
