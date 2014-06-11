BRIEF-U.S. judge denies NewLead Holdings a preliminary injunction vs Ironridge

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
June 11 NewLead Holdings Ltd : * U.S. judge denies NewLead Holdings Ltd a preliminary injunction to
stop ironridge global IV from obtaining more NewLead shares to satisfy
various liabilities -- court ruling * U.S. district judge william pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order
because he lacks personal jurisdiction over ironridge * Pauley says even if jurisdiction existed, NewLead has not shown it deserves
preliminary relief * Pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order dated June 3, and closes
case
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.