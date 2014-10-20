NewLink in $1 bln deal with Roche to develop cancer drug

BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
Oct 20 NewLink Genetics Corp said it entered into a licensing agreement with Roche Holding AG to develop NewLink's cancer immunotherapy, making the Ebola vaccine developer eligible to receive over $1 billion in milestone payments.
NewLink's shares jumped nearly 26 percent before the bell on Monday.
Immunotherapies are a class of drugs designed to help the body's own immune system fend off disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Qtrly net interest income $3.5 million versus $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says quarterly common stock dividend increased 5 percent to $0.625 per share