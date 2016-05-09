版本:
2016年 5月 10日

NewLink Genetics' pancreatic cancer therapy fails late-stage study

May 9 NewLink Genetics Corp said on Monday its experimental pancreatic cancer immunotherapy did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

Patients on the trial either received the drug, algenpantucel-L, in combination with standard-of-care therapy, or standard treatment alone.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

