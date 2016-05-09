NewLink Genetics' pancreatic cancer therapy fails late-stage study

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 NewLink Genetics Corp said on Monday its experimental pancreatic cancer immunotherapy did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.
Patients on the trial either received the drug, algenpantucel-L, in combination with standard-of-care therapy, or standard treatment alone.
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation