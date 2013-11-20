BRIEF-New Look Eyewear to acquire Vogue Optical

Nov 20 New Look Eyewear Inc : * Agrees to acquire Vogue Optical * Purchase price of the assets and business of vogue optical will be $74

million * Entered into bought deal offering of 1.9 million subscription receipts at a

price of $11.60 per subscription * Entered into financing arrangements providing for a senior secured debt

facility of up to $75 million, $25 million of equity financing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage