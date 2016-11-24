Kirkland Lake shareholders vote in favor of Newmarket takeover-sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 24 More than 80 percent of Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders have voted in favor of the mid-tier miner's takeover of Newmarket Gold, according to two sources familiar with the situation, marking the end of a contentious process.
Over 90 percent of the Newmarket shareholders who voted on the acquisition also backed Kirkland's all-stock offer, valued at about C$1 billion when announced on Sept. 29, the sources said on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; additional reporting by Susan Taylor)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.