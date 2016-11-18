UPDATE 2-Gold Fields, Silver Standard withdraw offer for Kirkland Lake

(Adds statement from Silver Standard Resources)
Nov 18 Gold Fields Ltd and Silver
Standard Resources Inc withdrew their offer to buy
Kirkland Lake Gold Inc after the Canadian miner asked
its shareholders to vote in favor of its takeover bid for
Australia's Newmarket Gold Inc.
Kirkland had confirmed a Reuters report last week that South
Africa's Gold Fields and Canada's Silver Standard had made three
joint bids for the company and recently sweetened their offer to
about C$1.4 billion ($1.04 billion).
Gold Fields said on Friday it would pursue negotiations with
Kirkland if the miner's shareholders rejected the Newmarket
transaction.
Some Kirkland shareholders had said on Wednesday that they
wanted the company to resume talks with the two entities,
arguing that it was too hasty in rejecting their bid.
Shareholders also want Kirkland to disclose more details on
the joint bid from Gold Fields and Silver Standard so that they
can weigh it against the company's proposed C$1 billion takeover
offer for Newmarket Gold.
The Newmarket Gold transaction is somewhat of an outlier as
gold mining executives say the rising price of bullion has made
acquisitions costlier for a sector focused on financial
discipline.
Results of the shareholder vote on Kirkland Lake's potential
deal to buy Newmarket are due on Nov. 25.
Kirkland Lake's shares were down nearly 4 percent at C$7.65.
($1 = 1.3495 Canadian dollars)
