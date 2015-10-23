UPDATE 1-Freight train derails in New Mexico, no injuries reported

(Updates with details, color from scene; adds picture available, byline and dateline)

By Arlyssa Becenti

GALLUP, N.M. Oct 23 A freight train carrying liquid asphalt and other items derailed east of Gallup, New Mexico, on Friday, severely damaging the train tracks but causing no injuries, officials said.

The derailment left a number of cars jack-knifed against each other in the dry brush of the uninhabited area near Interstate 40.

There was no danger of a hazardous materials spill from the derailment of the BNSF train, said New Mexico State Police spokesman Sergeant Chad Pierce.

Fourteen of the 32 cars on the train derailed, said Anthony Dimas Jr., director of homeland security and emergency management for McKinley County where the derailment occurred.

The cars were carrying wheat, barley, beer and liquid asphalt, he said.

"It tore up all the train tracks. That's the biggest problem," Dimas said. "No other trains can go through because it is all torn up. It's not passable."

The cause of the derailment was under investigation, officials said.

A representative for BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc , could not be reached for comment. (Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)