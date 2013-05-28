UPDATE 2-Teco Energy widens customer base with $750 mln gas utility buy

* To assume about $200 million in debt
* Says deal will increase customer base by 50 percent
May 28 Teco Energy Inc said it would
acquire New Mexico Gas Co from utility holding company
Continental Energy Systems LLC for about $750 million to
increase its customer base by 50 percent.
The deal, which takes Teco Energy outside Florida, will add
about 509,000 customers, mainly residential, in New Mexico.
Teco Energy, the parent of Florida utilities Tampa Electric
and Peoples Gas System and coal producer Teco Coal, will also
assume about $200 million of New Mexico Gas Co's debt.
Teco Energy units will serve more than 1.5 million regulated
electric and gas utility customers in Florida and New Mexico
upon the close of the deal, which is subject to state and
federal regulatory approvals, Teco Energy said.
Almost 90 percent of Teco Energy's earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) comes from
regulated electric and gas operations, Chief Financial Officer
Sandra Callahan said on a conference call with analysts.
The New Mexico Gas deal gives Teco Energy a platform to
invest in the gas utility business, Gabelli & Co analyst Timothy
Winter said.
Unfavorable weather and weak customer growth have hit its
Tampa Electric unit. Another subsidiary, Teco Coal, has been hit
by faltering demand due to weak natural gas prices.
Peoples Gas, on the other hand, continues to perform well
and Teco Energy has identified compressed natural gas and
industrial conversion as growth opportunities.
"We like utilities in the Sunbelt area because they tend to
grow more ... we do see some other opportunities in the area
that could possibly make sense but that is a little ways down
the road," Teco Energy Chief Executive John Ramil said on the
call.
The New Mexico Gas deal, expected to add to earnings in
2015, is likely to close in the first quarter of 2014.
"On a pro forma basis, combining the two businesses, it is
modestly dilutive," said Gabelli analyst Winter.
Teco Energy shares were down 2.5 percent at $17.83 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
New Mexico Gas had EBITDA of $86 million in the 12 months to
Jan. 31.
Morgan Stanley was Teco Energy's financial adviser. Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Cuddy & McCarthy LLP are
the legal advisers.
Credit Suisse Securities and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co are
Continental Energy Systems' financial adviser and Cravath,
Swaine & Moore LLP the legal adviser.