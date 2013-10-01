Newmont says Las Bambas comments were 'misrepresented'

Oct 1 The Financial Times took comments from
Newmont Mining Corp's chief executive out of context
when it wrote that the U.S. gold miner had joined the race to
buy Glencore Xstrata Plc's Las Bambas copper project,
Newmont said on Tuesday.
"The FT story misrepresented the context and spirit in which
our CEO responded to a question about Las Bambas," Newmont
spokesman Omar Jabara said in an email.
"He only said that Las Bambas was 'interesting' and was
speaking about it in a hypothetical context. He never said that
we have 'joined the race' to buy Las Bambas," he said.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Newmont was
eyeing the project in Peru after Chief Executive Gary Goldberg
called it "an interesting prospect."
The print edition of the FT said Newmont had "joined the
race for" Las Bambas. On Tuesday afternoon the online version
said it had "joined the ranks of miners interested in" the
project.
A note said the story had been changed to "clarify that
Newmont has not confirmed whether it has bid." A spokesman from
the newspaper said it had no further comment.
Newmont's shares fell 3.8 percent to $27.03 on the New York
Stock Exchange, slightly more than rivals Barrick Gold Corp
and Goldcorp Inc, as the spot price of gold
sank.
Takeovers made during boom times angered investors in mining
companies because of the steep premiums paid. In recent months
deals in the sector have slowed to a crawl.
But Newmont has not ruled out new deals and Goldberg said
last week that he is open to adding more copper production.