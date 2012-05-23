UPDATE 2-Newmont cuts spending on Peru mine project

* Cuts 2012-13 Conga spending plans

* Warns on gold production outlook

* Stock rises 2 percent

May 23 Newmont Mining Corp said it would cut planned spending on a controversial gold mine project in Peru by two-thirds for the 2012-13 period because of delays caused by government and environmental reviews.

Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien told investors in a New York presentation on Wednesday that Newmont will spend $440 million on the Conga project over the next 18 months, down sharply from the $1.5 billion it previously budgeted.

Newmont, the world's No. 2 gold producer, is still evaluating the mine plan after reviews by the Peruvian government and an independent panel of experts, which recommended changes oin the plan.

The company is expected to respond to the experts' review early next month, a Newmont spokesman said.

The company ultimately will make the final decision on whether to go ahead with the project, which has sparked protests over the issue of water supplies for local farmers and communities.

During the company's investor day presentation, O'Brien said Newmont was maintaining its outlook to increase gold production over the next five years, from 5.2 million ounces in 2013 to 7 million ounces in 2017.

He cautioned that the 2017 target could be closer to 6 million ounces if the Conga project and others in Peru are delayed or do not go ahead.

In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Newmont stock was 2 percent higher at $48.14.