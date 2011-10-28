UPDATE 3-Gold miner Newmont's profit beats Wall St view

* Adj Q3 profit $1.29/shr vs Wall St view $1.24

* Revenue rises 6 pct to $2.7 billion

* Peru project work resumes after protests

* Stock rises 2.4 percent (Adds CEO comments on Peru, Barrick results, stock up)

Oct 28 Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), the world's second-largest gold producer, beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates, benefiting from a 39 percent jump in its average selling price for the precious metal.

The company also said it was sticking to its full-year 2011 production and cost targets, although lower output in Nevada and higher costs at its Boddington mine in Australia could affect results.

Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien later told analysts that work has resumed at Minas Conga in Peru "following road block activity" that temporarily halted earthwork construction. The protests over potential water pollution threaten Newmont's $4.8 billion mine project, which is expected to produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold per year starting in 2014.

Newmont's operations in Peru are also under fire from new leftist President Ollanta Humala, who wants to spread the benefits of a commodities-fueled economic boom to Peru's poor.

O'Brien said on a conference call on Friday that the company has met with Humala officials, who want foreign mining companies to pay higher royalties or taxes.

"The government came up with something that will be implemented here shortly, something that works for the country, works for us and recognizes that mining is an important and integral part of the economy in Peru," O'Brien said, without elaborating.

Newmont stock rose 2.4 percent to $67.66 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Denver-based Newmont said third-quarter net earnings fell to $493 million, or $1.00 per share, from $537 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a noncash impairment of marketable securities and other special items, the profit was $1.29 per share -- up from $1.08 a year earlier.

On that basis, it exceeded the analysts' average estimate of $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newmont said revenue rose 6 percent to $2.7 billion, with its average realized price for gold in the quarter increasing 39 percent to $1,695 per ounce.

During the third quarter, spot gold XAU= hit a record high of $1,920.30 an ounce on Sept. 6. It fell after that to end the quarter at $1,623.

Newmont's results came after world No. 1, Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), reported a 45-percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, also driven by the sharp increase in bullion prices. (ID:nN1E79P2GN)

Newmont said it produced 1.3 million ounces of gold in the third quarter, down 7 percent from a year earlier. Copper production fell 30 percent to 58 million pounds.

The company said it still expected to produce 5.1 million to 5.3 million ounces of gold this year at an average cost per ounce of between $560 and $590.

But gold production could come in at the bottom of that range because of potentially lower grades at the Gold Quarry and Exodus mines in Nevada.

Also, Newmont said potentially higher operating expenses at Boddington could bring average costs for the year near the top of the forecast.

Newmont is maintaining its 2011 outlook for 190 million to 220 million pounds of copper at costs of between $1.25 and $1.50 per pound. (Reporting by Steve James; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gunna Dickson)