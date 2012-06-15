Newmont Indonesia gets all-clear for copper concentrate export -govt

JAKARTA, June 15 Newmont Corp's Indonesian copper and gold mine has been granted clearance to export copper ore concentrate, after the government imposed new rules on mineral exports, a senior government official said on Friday.

"Newmont Nusa Tenggara has also obtained an export permit for copper concentrate," Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade told reporters at the Trade Ministry in Jakarta.

Indonesia in May asked all miners to submit plans to build smelters to add value to the country's mining sector ahead of a 2014 ban on raw mineral exports, while also imposing a 20 percent export duty on ore exports.