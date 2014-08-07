Newmont CEO says open to Barrick Gold merger talks

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
MELBOURNE Aug 7 Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp but had not heard from the company since April.
Merger talks between the No.1 and No.3 global gold miners descended into acrimony in April, with Barrick and Newmont publicly accusing each other of scuppering a deal favoured by many investors. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
LONDON, April 21 British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has entered the U.S. market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports at a cost of $101 million, it said on Friday.