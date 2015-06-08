Gold miner Newmont agrees to buy Colorado mine from AngloGold

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
June 8 Newmont Mining Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd for $820 million plus a net smelter royalty.
U.S.-based Newmont simultaneously announced it will issue 29 million shares in a public offering to help it fund the purchase. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.