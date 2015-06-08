Gold miner Newmont agrees to buy Colorado mine from AngloGold

June 8 Newmont Mining Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd for $820 million plus a net smelter royalty.

U.S.-based Newmont simultaneously announced it will issue 29 million shares in a public offering to help it fund the purchase. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)