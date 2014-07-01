Newmont files for international arbitration against Indonesia govt over export curbs

BRIEF-Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding
* Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd as of april 14 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pWSdFx) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, July 1 Newmont Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had filed for international arbitration against the Indonesian government over mining export restrictions.
Newmont, which declared force majeure last month at its Batu Hijau copper mine, is in dispute with the Indonesian government over an escalating export tax imposed in January that the U.S.-based miner says conflicts with its mining contract.
"PTNNT (Newmont's Indonesian operations) and its shareholders are left with no option but to seek relief through international arbitration to ensure our stakeholders' jobs, rights and interests are protected," Martiono Hadianto, president director of PTNNT said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, could consider an initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital so it can face competition from the likes of Uber.
LONDON, April 24 The launch of the London Metal Exchange's new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, it said on Monday.