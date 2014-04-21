Barrick proposal to acquire Newmont hits roadblock-sources

| TORONTO, April 21
TORONTO, April 21 The talks between Barrick Gold
Corp and Newmont Mining Corp over a combination
that would create a gold mining behemoth have hit a snag, but
two sources close to the situation say the companies remain keen
on a deal and discussions are likely to resume.
The talks had been on for a few weeks and the two sides had
broadly agreed to a transaction that would see Barrick acquire
Denver-based Newmont in an all-stock deal, said one source close
to the matter, adding that the deal would offer Newmont
shareholders a slight premium to its current share price.
The sources, who asked not to be named due to the sensitive
nature of the situation, said the talks have hit a snag around
the spin-out of certain assets from the combined entity, among
other issues.
Following the close of the tentative deal, shareholders in
the combined entity would also get shares in a new company that
is likely to include assets in Australia and in New Zealand. But
the final mix of assets in the spun out entity has not yet been
agreed upon said one source, adding that new entity could
include some assets from outside that region.
The companies are also contemplating selling certain
non-core assets that are not included in the spun out new
entity, said one source.
Barrick and Newmont declined to comment on the matter.
Sources said the two companies had been hoping to get a deal
done this month ahead of the annual shareholder meetings at both
companies, but that is now looking unlikely. Newmont's AGM is
set for April 23, while Barrick's is being held on April 30.
The latest round of merger talks between the two companies,
initially reported by the Wall Street Journal, mark the third
time that the two miners with large overlapping operations in
Nevada, have contemplated a merger within the last seven years.
Sources familiar with the discussions said talks between the
two sides had fallen apart in the past, largely due to
personality issues.
Analysts and some investors have long mulled that a deal
between the two miners, particularly around their big operations
in Nevada, was logical from a cost-cutting perspective.
The sources said a combination of the mining giants could
lead to nearly $1 billion in annual cost savings with nearly
half of those savings coming from reducing overlap in Nevada.
Under the most recent deal being considered, the combined
company would be headquartered in Toronto - Barrick's home base,
but the new combined entity would still retain a big operational
presence in Newmont's home town of Denver, said one source.
As earlier reported by Bloomberg News, the sources said Gary
Goldberg, Newmont's chief executive, would become CEO of the new
combined entity with Barrick's CEO Jamie Sokalsky bowing out.
Sokalsky has been with Barrick for over two decades and he
served as its longtime CFO, before being named CEO in 2012.
John Thornton, the ordained successor to Barrick's outgoing
chairman Peter Munk, would become chairman of the new combined
entity and head a board that would be comprised of a mix of
directors from both companies and possibly some new faces.
