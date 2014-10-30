UPDATE 2-Newmont earnings beat forecasts, gold miner cuts cost outlook

(Recasts with market beat, lower cost forecast)
Oct 30 Newmont Mining Corp reported
lower third-quarter earnings on Thursday but the largest
U.S.-based gold miner beat market expectations and also reduced
its forecast for gold production costs this year.
Newmont said it now expected 2014 all-in sustaining costs
for producing an ounce of gold to be $1,020 to $1,080. In late
September, Newmont forecast its all-in sustaining costs, the
gold industry cost benchmark, for this year at $1,050 to $1,120
an ounce.
"For 2014, we expect costs at the low end of our cost
guidance and we remain on track to meet our production outlook,"
Gary Goldberg, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer
said in a statement.
Its Sept. 23 outlook forecast 2014 production of 4.7 million
to 5 million ounces of gold and 80,000 to 90,000 tonnes of
copper.
With the gold price down a third in three years, Newmont and
other miners have been cutting costs to boost profitability.
Production at some big gold miners is falling as they sell off
high-cost operations.
Newmont, which has mines in North and South America, Africa,
and Asia, said attributable net income from continuing
operations was $210 million, or 42 cents a share, in the three
months ended in September, down from $419 million, or 84 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Net income, adjusted for items including asset sales and
staff reductions, was $249 million, or 50 cents per basic share.
That was higher than the $217 million, or 44 cents per basic
share, a year earlier and well ahead of the 16 cents a share
analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the third quarter, Newmont produced 1.15 million ounces
of gold, down from 1.28 million ounces in the same period of
2013. It produced 13,700 tonnes of copper versus 19,200 tonnes
in the year-prior period.
The company said its all-sustaining costs for producing an
ounce of gold were $995 an ounce in the quarter, down from
$1,018 per ounce in the same quarter of 2013.
But copper costs jumped to $6.61 a pound from $3.24 a year
earlier due to costs associated with the ramp down and ramp up
of operations in Indonesia.
Newmont resumed copper concentrate shipments from Indonesia
in late September, ending a nine-month suspension from its Batu
Hijau mine after the government imposed hefty export taxes that
the company said violated its mining contract. Production was
halted in June but has since restarted.
The price Newmont received for its gold dropped to $1,270 an
ounce from $1,322 an ounce in the third quarter last year.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio; editing by Gunna Dickson)