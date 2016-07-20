Gold miner Newmont quarterly adjusted income jumps

July 20 Newmont Mining Corp reported higher second-quarter adjusted net income on Wednesday on the back of higher gold production and lower costs.

Newmont, the world's second biggest gold producer by market value, said adjusted income rose to $231 million, or 44 cents a share, in the quarter to end-June from $131 million, or 26 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by James Dalgleish)