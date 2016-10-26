UPDATE 2-Gold miner Newmont doubles dividend, says CFO retiring

(Adds CFO retiring, quarter's production and cost data)
Oct 26 Newmont Mining doubled its
dividend on Wednesday and raised its production forecast for the
year, as it reported a rise in third-quarter earnings, boosted
by a higher gold price.
The world's second-biggest gold producer by market value
also announced that it had appointed Nancy Buese as chief
financial officer from Oct. 31 to replace Laurie Brlas, who is
retiring.
Newmont, which also mines copper, kicked off the reporting
season for large North American gold miners. They are expected
to show improvement thanks to an average 19 percent rise in
bullion prices in the third quarter from a year ago.
The miner said it expects the sale of its stake in the Batu
Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia to close in the fourth
quarter. It had been due to close in the third quarter but
Newmont's chief executive told Reuters last month the approvals
process was complex.
Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Newmont doubled its
quarterly dividend to 5 cents from 2.5 cents.
The company also updated its dividend policy, which is
linked to the price of gold. The revised policy has the
potential to increase payout levels by more than 100 percent
starting in the first quarter of 2017, Chief Executive Officer
Gary Goldberg said in a statement.
Newmont reported net income from continuing operations of
$169 million, or 32 cents a share, in the three months to
end-September, up from $159 million, or 30 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Its adjusted net income increased to $202 million, or 38
cents per share, in the quarter from $70 million, or 13 cents
per share in the same period in 2015.
Newmont also raised the lower end of its 2016 gold
production forecast. It now expects to produce between 4.8
million and 5 million ounce of gold this year compared to a
previous forecast of 4.7 million to 5.0 million ounces.
Attributable production at Newmont, which has mines in the
Americas, Africa, Australia and Asia, rose to 1.25 million
ounces in the quarter from 1.21 million a year ago.
The miner's all-in sustaining costs, the gold industry cost
benchmark, rose to $925 an ounce from $879 an ounce before, hurt
by "inventory adjustments" at its Yanacocha mine in Peru and
Ahafo mine in Ghana.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David
Gregorio)