Newmont Mining may cut production in Indonesia

April 25 Newmont Mining Corp is running
out of space to store copper concentrate in Indonesia, where a
dispute with the government has halted exports, and may be
forced to cut production, Chief Executive Officer Gary Goldberg
said on Friday.
On a call with analysts and investors, Goldberg said
Newmont's concentrate barn was set to reach full capacity in the
second half of May.
"If this happens, we'll be forced to implement contingency
plans to scale back production," he said.
But Goldberg also said he was cautiously optimistic that
Newmont would get permission to export in the coming weeks and
that the country's proposed export tax "will be clarified."
