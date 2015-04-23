Miner Newmont's adjusted profit rises 89 percent

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Newmont Mining Corp, the world's No. 2 gold producer, reported an 89 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by lower costs and higher copper production.
Adjusted net income, which excludes one-time items such as non-cash write downs, rose to $229 million, or 46 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $121 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 11.8 percent to $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.