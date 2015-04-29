UPDATE 1-Newmont agrees to sell New Zealand gold mine to OceanaGold

(Adds deal details, context)
April 29 Newmont Mining Corp said on
Wednesday it has tentatively agreed to sell its Waihi gold
mining operation in New Zealand to OceanaGold Corp for
around $106 million plus a 1 percent net smelter royalty on a
recent discovery near the mine.
As part of the letter of intent, OceanaGold will acquire all
of Waihi's open pit and underground mining assets and
liabilities, including all social, environmental and employee
obligations, Newmont, the biggest U.S. gold miner, said in a
statement.
The deal is subject to board, regulatory and other
approvals.
Hit by weaker precious and base metals prices, Newmont and
its peers have in the past two years been selling off non-core
operations in an attempt to cut debt and focus management
attention on their most profitable assets.
The $106 million price tag comprises $101 million in cash
and a $5 million contingent payment.
The Waihi mine, which is located about 150 km (94 miles)
southeast of Auckland, produced around 132,000 ounces of gold in
2014.
